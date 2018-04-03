FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Spring calving in North Dakota is slightly ahead of the long-term average, at 39 percent complete.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that cattle and calf conditions are rated 76 percent good to excellent. Cattle and calf death loss is mostly average to light, despite recent heavy, wet snows.
Eighty-six percent of the state’s winter wheat crop is rated fair, good or excellent.
About half of the subsoil and topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated adequate to surplus.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- A child abductee's journey back
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower