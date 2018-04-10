FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Spring calving in North Dakota has reached the halfway point, with lambing two-thirds done.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that cattle and calf conditions are rated 75 percent good to excellent, and death loss is mostly average to light.

Eighty-seven percent of the state’s winter wheat crop is rated fair, good or excellent.

Slightly more than half of the state’s subsoil and topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.