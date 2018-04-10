FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Spring calving in North Dakota has reached the halfway point, with lambing two-thirds done.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that cattle and calf conditions are rated 75 percent good to excellent, and death loss is mostly average to light.
Eighty-seven percent of the state’s winter wheat crop is rated fair, good or excellent.
Slightly more than half of the state’s subsoil and topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Tensions rachet up as Israel blamed for Syria missile strike VIEW
- Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M VIEW