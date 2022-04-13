By

Use the table below to look up local television and radio listings for Seattle-area and national sports, including the Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders, Storm, Kraken, Washington Huskies, Washington State Cougars, golf, tennis, international soccer, minor-league baseball, auto racing, boxing and more. Schedule subject to change.
*-delayed broadcast

WEDNESDAY
MLB baseball TV Radio
9 a.m. Washington at Atlanta MLB  
12:30 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco MLB  
4 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB  
4:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox ROOT 710
CONCACAF Champions League soccer
6 p.m. Semifinal, Seattle at New York City FC FS1 950
NHL hockey
4 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TNT  
6:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado TNT  
NBA basketball Play-In Round
4:15 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta ESPN  
6:35 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans ESPN  
Golf
4 p.m. LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF  
Tennis
2 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo TENNIS  
3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo TENNIS  
Africa League basketball
9 a.m.* Cape Town vs. Zamalek NBA  
10:30 a.m.* Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash NBA  
UEFA Champions League soccer
Noon Quarterfinal, Benfica at Liverpool 7  
Noon Quarterfinal, Manchester City at Atletico Madrid (Spanish broadcast) KUNS  
AHL hockey
4 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley NHL  
College golf
1 p.m. Western Intercollegiate GOLF  
Minor League baseball
5:35 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)		    
6:35 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro   1380
WHL hockey
7 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver   1090

THURSDAY
MLB baseball TV Radio
11:10 a.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox ROOT 710
4 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB  
NWSL Challenge Cup soccer
7 p.m. San Diego at OL Reign PARAMOUNT+  
NHL hockey
5 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas ESPN  
Golf
Noon PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF  
4 p.m. LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF  
Tennis
2 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo TENNIS  
3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo TENNIS  
Horse racing
10 a.m. NYRA America’s Day at the Races FS2  
NRL rugby
2:30 a.m. North Queensland at Canberra FS2  
NBA G League basketball
5 p.m. Finals, Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 2 ESPNEWS  
Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball
5 p.m. Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews CBSSN  
7 p.m. Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman CBSSN  
College gymnastics
10 a.m. Women, NCAA Championships ESPN2  
3 p.m. Women, NCAA Championships ESPN2  
College softball
3 p.m. Stanford at California PAC-12  
5 p.m. Oregon at Arizona ESPN2  
5 p.m. Oregon State at Washington PAC-12  
College baseball
5 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri ESPNU  
6 p.m. Seattle U at Sacramento State ESPN+  
7 p.m. Oregon at Washington PAC-12  
Minor League baseball
1:05 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro   1380
5:35 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)		    

FRIDAY
MLB baseball TV Radio
10 a.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets MLB  
6:42 p.m. Houston at Seattle ROOT 710
NWSL Challenge Cup soccer
5 p.m. Houston at Kansas City CBSSN  
NHL hockey
4 p.m. Winnipeg at Florida NHL  
NBA basketball Play-In Tournament
4 p.m. Teams TBD ESPN  
6 p.m. Teams TBD TNT  
Golf
Noon PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF  
4 p.m. LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF  
Tennis
2 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier TENNIS  
3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier TENNIS  
Auto racing
Noon NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice FS1  
1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice FS1  
2:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice FS1  
3:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice FS1  
Horse racing
10 a.m. NYRA America’s Day at the Races FS2  
Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball
4 p.m. Team Purple vs. Team Orange FS2  
7 p.m. Teams TBA CBSSN  
College softball
8 a.m. North Carolina Central at Norfolk State ESPNU  
10 a.m. Alabama State at Jackson State ESPNU  
4:30 p.m. Providence at Connecticut FS1  
5 p.m. Oregon at Arizona ESPNU  
6 p.m. Oregon State at Washington PAC-12  
7 p.m. UC San Diego at Cal State-Fullerton ESPNU  
8 p.m. Stanford at California PAC-12  
College baseball
2 p.m. Michigan at Michigan State ESPNU  
2 p.m. Oregon at Washington PAC-12  
4 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN2  
7 p.m. Stanford at UCLA ESPN2  
WHL hockey
7 p.m. Everett at Portland   1380
7:05 p.m. Seattle at Tri-City   1090
Minor League baseball
6:05 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)		    
6:35 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro   1520

SATURDAY
MLB baseball TV Radio
10 a.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets MLB  
1 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego FS1  
4 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee MLB  
6:10 p.m. Houston at Seattle ROOT 710
7 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers MLB  
MLS soccer
7 p.m. Inter Miami at Seattle FS1 950
NHL hockey
9:30 a.m. Pittsburgh at Boston NHL  
Noon Minnesota at St. Louis 4  
4 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa CBUT, NHL  
7 p.m. New Jersey at Seattle ESPN+ 93.3
7 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton CBUT  
NBA basketball
10:10 a.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD ESPN  
12:30 p.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD ESPN  
3 p.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD ESPN  
5:30 p.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD 4  
USFL football
4:30 p.m. New Jersey at Birmingham 5, 13  
College football
10 a.m. Georgia Spring Game ESPN2  
11 a.m. Oregon State Spring Game PAC-12  
Golf
10 a.m. PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF  
Noon PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 7  
4 p.m. LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF  
Tennis
2 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier TENNIS  
3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier TENNIS  
Auto racing
Noon AMA Supercross Atlanta 5  
1:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race qualifying FS2  
3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race qualifying FS2  
5 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race FS1  
Mixed martial arts
5:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad ESPN  
Horse racing
10 a.m. NYRA America’s Day at the Races FS2  
2:30 p.m. NYRA America’s Day at the Races FS2  
USATF Track and field
2 p.m. Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays CNBC  
Premier League soccer
4:30 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur USA  
7 a.m. Arsenal at Southampton CNBC  
7 a.m. Norwich City at Manchester United USA  
9:30 a.m. Teams TBA 5  
FASL women’s soccer
10 a.m.* Teams TBA CNBC  
European Champions Cup rugby
Noon* Montpellier at Harlequins CNBC  
World Sevens Series rugby
1 p.m.* Vancouver, Day 1 CBUT  
Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball
7 p.m. Teams TBA CBSSN  
College lacrosse
9 a.m. Men, Rutgers at Michigan ESPNU  
9 a.m. Men, Boston University at Loyola (Md.) CBSSN  
1 p.m. Men, Syracuse at North Carolina ESPNU  
3 p.m. Men, Penn State at Johns Hopkins ESPNU  
College gymnastics
10 a.m. Women, NCAA Championships 4  
College softball
11 a.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPNU  
11:30 a.m. St John’s at DePaul CBSSN  
Noon Oregon at Arizona PAC-12  
2 p.m. Oregon State at Washington PAC-12  
3 p.m. Georgia at Missouri ESPN2  
5 p.m. Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN2  
College baseball
2 p.m. Oregon at Washington PAC-12WA  
4 p.m. Stanford at UCLA PAC-12  
College bowling
5 p.m. Women, NCAA Championship ESPNU  
Major League rugby
3 p.m. San Diego at Seattle ROOT  
6 p.m. Austin at Dallas FS2  
WHL hockey
6:05 p.m. Everett at Tri-City   1380
Minor League baseball
5:35 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)		    
6:35 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro   1520

SUNDAY
MLB baseball TV Radio
10 a.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore MLB  
1:10 p.m. Houston at Seattle ROOT 710
1:30 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, joined in progress MLB  
4 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego ESPN  
4 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego (KayRod Cast) ESPN2  
5 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, joined in progress   710
MLS soccer
1 p.m. Kansas City at Los Angeles FC ESPN  
NWSL Challenge Cup soccer
3 p.m. Angel City FC at OL Reign CBSSN  
NHL hockey
10 a.m. Florida at Detroit ESPN  
3 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville NHL  
NBA basketball
2 p.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD TNT  
4:30 p.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD TNT  
USFL football
9 a.m. Houston vs. Michigan 5  
1 p.m. Philadelphia vs. New Oleans USA  
Golf
10 a.m. PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF  
Noon PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 7  
Tennis
2:30 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo doubles final TENNIS  
3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo doubles final TENNIS  
5:30 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo singles final TENNIS  
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.* NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race qualifying FS1  
4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race 13  
Premier League soccer
4 a.m. Chelsea at Leeds United USA  
6:15 a.m. Leicester City at Newcastle United USA  
8:30 a.m. Manchester City at Wolverhampton USA  
European Champions Cup rugby
Noon* Stade Francais at Racing 92 CNBC  
World Sevens Series rugby
1 p.m.* Vancouver, Day 2 CBUT  
College softball
8 a.m. Princeton at Yale ESPNU  
College baseball
10 a.m. Florida at Vanderbilt ESPNU  
College lacrosse
11 a.m. Women, Arizona State at Colorado PAC-12  
1 p.m. Women, USC at Oregon PAC-12  
Minor League baseball
12:35 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)		    
1:05 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro   1380

