Use the table below to look up local television and radio listings for Seattle-area and national sports, including the Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders, Storm, Kraken, Washington Huskies, Washington State Cougars, golf, tennis, international soccer, minor-league baseball, auto racing, boxing and more. Schedule subject to change.

WEDNESDAY MLB baseball TV Radio 9 a.m. Washington at Atlanta MLB 12:30 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco MLB 4 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox ROOT 710 CONCACAF Champions League soccer 6 p.m. Semifinal, Seattle at New York City FC FS1 950 NHL hockey 4 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TNT 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado TNT NBA basketball Play-In Round 4:15 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta ESPN 6:35 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans ESPN Golf 4 p.m. LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF Tennis 2 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo TENNIS 3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo TENNIS Africa League basketball 9 a.m.* Cape Town vs. Zamalek NBA 10:30 a.m.* Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash NBA UEFA Champions League soccer Noon Quarterfinal, Benfica at Liverpool 7 Noon Quarterfinal, Manchester City at Atletico Madrid (Spanish broadcast) KUNS AHL hockey 4 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley NHL College golf 1 p.m. Western Intercollegiate GOLF Minor League baseball 5:35 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque

6:35 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro 1380 WHL hockey 7 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver 1090

THURSDAY MLB baseball TV Radio 11:10 a.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox ROOT 710 4 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB NWSL Challenge Cup soccer 7 p.m. San Diego at OL Reign PARAMOUNT+ NHL hockey 5 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas ESPN Golf Noon PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF 4 p.m. LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF Tennis 2 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo TENNIS 3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo TENNIS Horse racing 10 a.m. NYRA America’s Day at the Races FS2 NRL rugby 2:30 a.m. North Queensland at Canberra FS2 NBA G League basketball 5 p.m. Finals, Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 2 ESPNEWS Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball 5 p.m. Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews CBSSN 7 p.m. Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman CBSSN College gymnastics 10 a.m. Women, NCAA Championships ESPN2 3 p.m. Women, NCAA Championships ESPN2 College softball 3 p.m. Stanford at California PAC-12 5 p.m. Oregon at Arizona ESPN2 5 p.m. Oregon State at Washington PAC-12 College baseball 5 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri ESPNU 6 p.m. Seattle U at Sacramento State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oregon at Washington PAC-12 Minor League baseball 1:05 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro 1380 5:35 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque



FRIDAY MLB baseball TV Radio 10 a.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets MLB 6:42 p.m. Houston at Seattle ROOT 710 NWSL Challenge Cup soccer 5 p.m. Houston at Kansas City CBSSN NHL hockey 4 p.m. Winnipeg at Florida NHL NBA basketball Play-In Tournament 4 p.m. Teams TBD ESPN 6 p.m. Teams TBD TNT Golf Noon PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF 4 p.m. LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF Tennis 2 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier TENNIS 3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier TENNIS Auto racing Noon NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice FS1 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice FS1 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice FS1 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice FS1 Horse racing 10 a.m. NYRA America’s Day at the Races FS2 Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball 4 p.m. Team Purple vs. Team Orange FS2 7 p.m. Teams TBA CBSSN College softball 8 a.m. North Carolina Central at Norfolk State ESPNU 10 a.m. Alabama State at Jackson State ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Providence at Connecticut FS1 5 p.m. Oregon at Arizona ESPNU 6 p.m. Oregon State at Washington PAC-12 7 p.m. UC San Diego at Cal State-Fullerton ESPNU 8 p.m. Stanford at California PAC-12 College baseball 2 p.m. Michigan at Michigan State ESPNU 2 p.m. Oregon at Washington PAC-12 4 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN2 7 p.m. Stanford at UCLA ESPN2 WHL hockey 7 p.m. Everett at Portland 1380 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Tri-City 1090 Minor League baseball 6:05 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque

6:35 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro 1520

SATURDAY MLB baseball TV Radio 10 a.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets MLB 1 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego FS1 4 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee MLB 6:10 p.m. Houston at Seattle ROOT 710 7 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers MLB MLS soccer 7 p.m. Inter Miami at Seattle FS1 950 NHL hockey 9:30 a.m. Pittsburgh at Boston NHL Noon Minnesota at St. Louis 4 4 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa CBUT, NHL 7 p.m. New Jersey at Seattle ESPN+ 93.3 7 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton CBUT NBA basketball 10:10 a.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD ESPN 12:30 p.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD ESPN 3 p.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD ESPN 5:30 p.m. Playoffs, Teams TBD 4 USFL football 4:30 p.m. New Jersey at Birmingham 5, 13 College football 10 a.m. Georgia Spring Game ESPN2 11 a.m. Oregon State Spring Game PAC-12 Golf 10 a.m. PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF Noon PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 7 4 p.m. LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF Tennis 2 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier TENNIS 3 a.m. ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier TENNIS Auto racing Noon AMA Supercross Atlanta 5 1:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race qualifying FS2 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race qualifying FS2 5 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race FS1 Mixed martial arts 5:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad ESPN Horse racing 10 a.m. NYRA America’s Day at the Races FS2 2:30 p.m. NYRA America’s Day at the Races FS2 USATF Track and field 2 p.m. Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays CNBC Premier League soccer 4:30 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur USA 7 a.m. Arsenal at Southampton CNBC 7 a.m. Norwich City at Manchester United USA 9:30 a.m. Teams TBA 5 FASL women’s soccer 10 a.m.* Teams TBA CNBC European Champions Cup rugby Noon* Montpellier at Harlequins CNBC World Sevens Series rugby 1 p.m.* Vancouver, Day 1 CBUT Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball 7 p.m. Teams TBA CBSSN College lacrosse 9 a.m. Men, Rutgers at Michigan ESPNU 9 a.m. Men, Boston University at Loyola (Md.) CBSSN 1 p.m. Men, Syracuse at North Carolina ESPNU 3 p.m. Men, Penn State at Johns Hopkins ESPNU College gymnastics 10 a.m. Women, NCAA Championships 4 College softball 11 a.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPNU 11:30 a.m. St John’s at DePaul CBSSN Noon Oregon at Arizona PAC-12 2 p.m. Oregon State at Washington PAC-12 3 p.m. Georgia at Missouri ESPN2 5 p.m. Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN2 College baseball 2 p.m. Oregon at Washington PAC-12WA 4 p.m. Stanford at UCLA PAC-12 College bowling 5 p.m. Women, NCAA Championship ESPNU Major League rugby 3 p.m. San Diego at Seattle ROOT 6 p.m. Austin at Dallas FS2 WHL hockey 6:05 p.m. Everett at Tri-City 1380 Minor League baseball 5:35 p.m. PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque

6:35 p.m. NWL, Everett at Hillsboro 1520