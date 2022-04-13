Use the table below to look up local television and radio listings for Seattle-area and national sports, including the Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders, Storm, Kraken, Washington Huskies, Washington State Cougars, golf, tennis, international soccer, minor-league baseball, auto racing, boxing and more. Schedule subject to change.
*-delayed broadcast
|
WEDNESDAY
|MLB baseball
|TV
|Radio
|9 a.m.
|Washington at Atlanta
|MLB
|12:30 p.m.
|San Diego at San Francisco
|MLB
|4 p.m.
|Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
|MLB
|4:10 p.m.
|Seattle at Chicago White Sox
|ROOT
|710
|CONCACAF Champions League soccer
|6 p.m.
|Semifinal, Seattle at New York City FC
|FS1
|950
|NHL hockey
|4 p.m.
|N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
|TNT
|6:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles at Colorado
|TNT
|NBA basketball Play-In Round
|4:15 p.m.
|Charlotte at Atlanta
|ESPN
|6:35 p.m.
|San Antonio at New Orleans
|ESPN
|Golf
|4 p.m.
|LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship
|GOLF
|Tennis
|2 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo
|TENNIS
|Africa League basketball
|9 a.m.*
|Cape Town vs. Zamalek
|NBA
|10:30 a.m.*
|Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash
|NBA
|UEFA Champions League soccer
|Noon
|Quarterfinal, Benfica at Liverpool
|7
|Noon
|Quarterfinal, Manchester City at Atletico Madrid (Spanish broadcast)
|KUNS
|AHL hockey
|4 p.m.
|Hershey at Lehigh Valley
|NHL
|College golf
|1 p.m.
|Western Intercollegiate
|GOLF
|Minor League baseball
|5:35 p.m.
|PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)
|6:35 p.m.
|NWL, Everett at Hillsboro
|1380
|WHL hockey
|7 p.m.
|Seattle at Vancouver
|1090
|
THURSDAY
|MLB baseball
|TV
|Radio
|11:10 a.m.
|Seattle at Chicago White Sox
|ROOT
|710
|4 p.m.
|Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
|MLB
|NWSL Challenge Cup soccer
|7 p.m.
|San Diego at OL Reign
|PARAMOUNT+
|NHL hockey
|5 p.m.
|Minnesota at Dallas
|ESPN
|Golf
|Noon
|PGA Tour: RBC Heritage
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
|LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship
|GOLF
|Tennis
|2 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo
|TENNIS
|Horse racing
|10 a.m.
|NYRA America’s Day at the Races
|FS2
|NRL rugby
|2:30 a.m.
|North Queensland at Canberra
|FS2
|NBA G League basketball
|5 p.m.
|Finals, Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 2
|ESPNEWS
|Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball
|5 p.m.
|Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews
|CBSSN
|7 p.m.
|Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman
|CBSSN
|College gymnastics
|10 a.m.
|Women, NCAA Championships
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Women, NCAA Championships
|ESPN2
|College softball
|3 p.m.
|Stanford at California
|PAC-12
|5 p.m.
|Oregon at Arizona
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Oregon State at Washington
|PAC-12
|College baseball
|5 p.m.
|Kentucky at Missouri
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Seattle U at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Oregon at Washington
|PAC-12
|Minor League baseball
|1:05 p.m.
|NWL, Everett at Hillsboro
|1380
|5:35 p.m.
|PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)
|
FRIDAY
|MLB baseball
|TV
|Radio
|10 a.m.
|Arizona at N.Y. Mets
|MLB
|6:42 p.m.
|Houston at Seattle
|ROOT
|710
|NWSL Challenge Cup soccer
|5 p.m.
|Houston at Kansas City
|CBSSN
|NHL hockey
|4 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Florida
|NHL
|NBA basketball Play-In Tournament
|4 p.m.
|Teams TBD
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Teams TBD
|TNT
|Golf
|Noon
|PGA Tour: RBC Heritage
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
|LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship
|GOLF
|Tennis
|2 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier
|TENNIS
|Auto racing
|Noon
|NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice
|FS1
|1 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice
|FS1
|3:30 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race practice
|FS1
|Horse racing
|10 a.m.
|NYRA America’s Day at the Races
|FS2
|Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball
|4 p.m.
|Team Purple vs. Team Orange
|FS2
|7 p.m.
|Teams TBA
|CBSSN
|College softball
|8 a.m.
|North Carolina Central at Norfolk State
|ESPNU
|10 a.m.
|Alabama State at Jackson State
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Providence at Connecticut
|FS1
|5 p.m.
|Oregon at Arizona
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Oregon State at Washington
|PAC-12
|7 p.m.
|UC San Diego at Cal State-Fullerton
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Stanford at California
|PAC-12
|College baseball
|2 p.m.
|Michigan at Michigan State
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Oregon at Washington
|PAC-12
|4 p.m.
|Florida at Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at UCLA
|ESPN2
|WHL hockey
|7 p.m.
|Everett at Portland
|1380
|7:05 p.m.
|Seattle at Tri-City
|1090
|Minor League baseball
|6:05 p.m.
|PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)
|6:35 p.m.
|NWL, Everett at Hillsboro
|1520
|
SATURDAY
|MLB baseball
|TV
|Radio
|10 a.m.
|Arizona at N.Y. Mets
|MLB
|1 p.m.
|Atlanta at San Diego
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|St. Louis at Milwaukee
|MLB
|6:10 p.m.
|Houston at Seattle
|ROOT
|710
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
|MLB
|MLS soccer
|7 p.m.
|Inter Miami at Seattle
|FS1
|950
|NHL hockey
|9:30 a.m.
|Pittsburgh at Boston
|NHL
|Noon
|Minnesota at St. Louis
|4
|4 p.m.
|Toronto at Ottawa
|CBUT, NHL
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey at Seattle
|ESPN+
|93.3
|7 p.m.
|Vegas at Edmonton
|CBUT
|NBA basketball
|10:10 a.m.
|Playoffs, Teams TBD
|ESPN
|12:30 p.m.
|Playoffs, Teams TBD
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Playoffs, Teams TBD
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Playoffs, Teams TBD
|4
|USFL football
|4:30 p.m.
|New Jersey at Birmingham
|5, 13
|College football
|10 a.m.
|Georgia Spring Game
|ESPN2
|11 a.m.
|Oregon State Spring Game
|PAC-12
|Golf
|10 a.m.
|PGA Tour: RBC Heritage
|GOLF
|Noon
|PGA Tour: RBC Heritage
|7
|4 p.m.
|LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship
|GOLF
|Tennis
|2 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo, Billie Jean Cup qualifier
|TENNIS
|Auto racing
|Noon
|AMA Supercross Atlanta
|5
|1:30 p.m.
|NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race qualifying
|FS2
|3 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race qualifying
|FS2
|5 p.m.
|NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol Dirt Race
|FS1
|Mixed martial arts
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
|ESPN
|Horse racing
|10 a.m.
|NYRA America’s Day at the Races
|FS2
|2:30 p.m.
|NYRA America’s Day at the Races
|FS2
|USATF Track and field
|2 p.m.
|Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays
|CNBC
|Premier League soccer
|4:30 a.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur
|USA
|7 a.m.
|Arsenal at Southampton
|CNBC
|7 a.m.
|Norwich City at Manchester United
|USA
|9:30 a.m.
|Teams TBA
|5
|FASL women’s soccer
|10 a.m.*
|Teams TBA
|CNBC
|European Champions Cup rugby
|Noon*
|Montpellier at Harlequins
|CNBC
|World Sevens Series rugby
|1 p.m.*
|Vancouver, Day 1
|CBUT
|Athletes Unlimited women’s volleyball
|7 p.m.
|Teams TBA
|CBSSN
|College lacrosse
|9 a.m.
|Men, Rutgers at Michigan
|ESPNU
|9 a.m.
|Men, Boston University at Loyola (Md.)
|CBSSN
|1 p.m.
|Men, Syracuse at North Carolina
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Men, Penn State at Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|College gymnastics
|10 a.m.
|Women, NCAA Championships
|4
|College softball
|11 a.m.
|Texas A&M at Tennessee
|ESPNU
|11:30 a.m.
|St John’s at DePaul
|CBSSN
|Noon
|Oregon at Arizona
|PAC-12
|2 p.m.
|Oregon State at Washington
|PAC-12
|3 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Kentucky at Arkansas
|ESPN2
|College baseball
|2 p.m.
|Oregon at Washington
|PAC-12WA
|4 p.m.
|Stanford at UCLA
|PAC-12
|College bowling
|5 p.m.
|Women, NCAA Championship
|ESPNU
|Major League rugby
|3 p.m.
|San Diego at Seattle
|ROOT
|6 p.m.
|Austin at Dallas
|FS2
|WHL hockey
|6:05 p.m.
|Everett at Tri-City
|1380
|Minor League baseball
|5:35 p.m.
|PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)
|6:35 p.m.
|NWL, Everett at Hillsboro
|1520
|
SUNDAY
|MLB baseball
|TV
|Radio
|10 a.m.
|N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
|MLB
|1:10 p.m.
|Houston at Seattle
|ROOT
|710
|1:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, joined in progress
|MLB
|4 p.m.
|Atlanta at San Diego
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Atlanta at San Diego (KayRod Cast)
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Atlanta at San Diego, joined in progress
|710
|MLS soccer
|1 p.m.
|Kansas City at Los Angeles FC
|ESPN
|NWSL Challenge Cup soccer
|3 p.m.
|Angel City FC at OL Reign
|CBSSN
|NHL hockey
|10 a.m.
|Florida at Detroit
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|St. Louis at Nashville
|NHL
|NBA basketball
|2 p.m.
|Playoffs, Teams TBD
|TNT
|4:30 p.m.
|Playoffs, Teams TBD
|TNT
|USFL football
|9 a.m.
|Houston vs. Michigan
|5
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia vs. New Oleans
|USA
|Golf
|10 a.m.
|PGA Tour: RBC Heritage
|GOLF
|Noon
|PGA Tour: RBC Heritage
|7
|Tennis
|2:30 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo doubles final
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo doubles final
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
|ATP Monte Carlo singles final
|TENNIS
|Auto racing
|12:30 p.m.*
|NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race qualifying
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Dirt Race
|13
|Premier League soccer
|4 a.m.
|Chelsea at Leeds United
|USA
|6:15 a.m.
|Leicester City at Newcastle United
|USA
|8:30 a.m.
|Manchester City at Wolverhampton
|USA
|European Champions Cup rugby
|Noon*
|Stade Francais at Racing 92
|CNBC
|World Sevens Series rugby
|1 p.m.*
|Vancouver, Day 2
|CBUT
|College softball
|8 a.m.
|Princeton at Yale
|ESPNU
|College baseball
|10 a.m.
|Florida at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|College lacrosse
|11 a.m.
|Women, Arizona State at Colorado
|PAC-12
|1 p.m.
|Women, USC at Oregon
|PAC-12
|Minor League baseball
|12:35 p.m.
|PCL, Tacoma at Albuquerque
(listen live at wertacoma.com/broadcast)
|1:05 p.m.
|NWL, Everett at Hillsboro
|1380
