WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A British company is planning to build what it calls the fastest U.S. street-legal cars at Purdue University’s research and business district.

Keating Supercars says about 100 Vipera Berus sports cars will be built a year at Purdue’s Discovery Park in West Lafayette. The company says the cars can top 230 mph and will sell for between $180,000 and $250,000.

Keating plans to open a Discovery Park showroom in late May, with car sales expected to begin in November. The company started building its sports cars in Britain during 2006. The Vipera Berus will be its fifth model and the first being sold in the United States.

Purdue Motorsports manager Danny White says Keating’s presence will give students a chance to work with the latest motorsports technology.