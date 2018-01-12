OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma sports marketing agent has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay nearly $698,000 in restitution for misusing charity funds.

The Oklahoman reports that 59-year-old Bill Horn was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two felony tax charges in September. The Edmond resident was given a 15-month sentence.

Horn founded a charity in 2006 for his client, Tommie Harris, a defensive tackle at the University of Oklahoma who went on to play for the Chicago Bears.

Prosecutors allege that Horn helped The Tommie Harris Foundation raise more than $1.8 million over six years, but used the charity’s money and credit cards for personal purposes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Brown says an investigation determined that only about $200,000 were allocated to legitimate organizations.

Horn apologized at the sentencing.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com