Nation & World Spokeswoman: Rep. John Lewis has been released for hospital with a 'clean bill of health' from doctors Originally published July 29, 2018 at 3:56 pm Updated July 29, 2018 at 3:58 pm By The Associated Press ATLANTA (AP) — Spokeswoman: Rep. John Lewis has been released for hospital with a 'clean bill of health' from doctors.