RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Discount carrier Spirit Airlines will soon be offering service from Richmond to two Florida cities.
The airline announced Tuesday that it will begin offering daily nonstop service in March between Richmond International Airport and both Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport. The Times-Dispatch reports that makes Richmond the 62nd destination to join Spirit’s network.
Richmond International Airport spokesman Troy Bell says Orlando is the airport’s third-most popular market. Ft. Lauderdale is its seventh.
Spirit offers bargain-basement fares but adds on more fees than bigger airlines, including charging for use of overhead bins.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com