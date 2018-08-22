JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Spirit Airlines flight from New Jersey to South Florida made an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport due to a hydraulic issue.
Jacksonville airport spokesman Michael Steward tells First Coast News that no one was injured when Spirit Airlines Flight 521 landed on Wednesday morning. The plane was carrying 225 people from Newark, New Jersey, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Stewart says passengers will be placed on another flight to Fort Lauderdale and that operations are running normally at the Jacksonville airport.
No additional details were available.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser