WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An employee of aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems has been critically injured in a workplace accident.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened Friday night. A Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor says the agency was notified around 7 p.m. that a man had suffered a chest injury. An ambulance took the victim to a hospital.
Spirit Aerosystems described the injuries as “serious” in a statement and said that an investigation has begun. No other details were immediately released.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com