WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems has unveiled a new part of its planned $1 billion expansion that could bring 1,000 new jobs to Wichita.

The aircraft supplier on Monday unveiled plans for a 7-story building that will house 2.3 million aircraft parts.

The Wichita Eagle reports the $23 million building, called its Global Digital Logistics Center, will house and distribute parts Spirit throughout its Wichita complex. Currently, the parts are stored throughout the company’s complex. It’s expected to open by summer 2019.

Spirit CEO Tom Gentile says improved technology and automation will allow Spirit to receive and deliver more than 51,000 parts daily in the new building.

The city and Sedgwick County will pay a total of about $10 million for the new building, with Spirit paying the remaining $13 million.

