MELLETTE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have two suspects in custody in the theft of a safe from a truck stop outside Mellette.

Spink County Sheriff Kevin Schurch tells the American News that the safe was stolen about 4:30 a.m. Monday, while the Mellette Travel Plaza was closed. The thieves also took some cash and merchandise.

Schurch says law officers in Sioux Falls took the suspects into custody Tuesday evening. Details weren’t immediately released.

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com

The Associated Press