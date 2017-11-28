NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Spielberg’s newspaper drama “The Post” has been named the year’s best film by the National Board of Review, which also lavished its top acting honors on the film’s stars, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

The group announced its picks Tuesday on Twitter. Though the organization spread its awards around, it reserved three of its top slots for Spielberg’s upcoming period film about The Washington Post’s publishing of the Pentagon Papers.

Jordan Peele’s horror sensation “Get Out” took an award for best ensemble, as well as best directorial debut. Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” landed two awards: best director and best supporting actress for Laurie Metcalf.

The awards will be handed out in a January 4 gala hosted by Willie Geist.