LONDON (AP) — It seems British fans can’t get enough of the soon-to-be reunited Spice Girls.
The “girl power” band that peaked in the 1990s has added two more shows to their planned reunion tour next summer after fans complained they couldn’t buy tickets.
The band on Saturday added extra gigs in London and Manchester. The reunion tour will now begin at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 31.
The band also added a date at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 15.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fires besiege California city reeling from mass shooting WATCH
- At least 9 dead as fire incinerates N. California town VIEW
- White House shares doctored video to support punishment of journalist Jim Acosta
- Michelle Obama had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive girls
- Federal judge blocks Keystone Pipeline XL in major blow to Trump administration, citing disregard of climate issues
The dates were added after fans struggled to buy tickets online for the existing shows. Many complained of long waits in electronic queues.
The Spice Girls will be performing without Victoria Beckham, who has launched a successful career as a fashion designer.