CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Motor Speedway says a judge has ruled in their favor, saying the race track can hold a planned country music festival on their grounds.

The speedway said Wednesday that a Superior Court judge found speedway property purchased after 1989 and zoned for concerts and outdoor events is not included in a settlement agreement that restricted concerts to the speedway itself. The Concord Monitor reports NHMS is seeking to hold a three-day country music festival in one of its parking lots.

The move was met with opposition from several people who live near the Speedway in Loudon, who sued in December citing the 1989 settlement agreement.

NHMS said the concert will take place in 2019.

___

Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com