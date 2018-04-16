RUTHVILLE, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Transportation Department has reduced the speed limit at an intersection that some consider dangerous between Minot and Minot Air Force Base.

The agency sought public input after a fatal crash in February at the U.S. Highway 83 intersection at Ruthville. Many motorists think the intersection’s overhead flashing lights aren’t adequate.

Officials have reduced the speed limit from 70 mph to 55 mph in a 2-mile stretch of the highway in the area of the intersection.