HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A West Fargo man is in custody following a high-speed chase through two North Dakota counties.

The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to stop the man Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 29 after he failed to pay for fuel at a Hillsboro gas station. KFGO says the driver fled west on Highway 200 in Traill County, eventually returned to the interstate and continued into Cass County with speeds reaching 105 mph.

Troopers performed a stop maneuver near Harwood and the 36-year-old driver was taken into custody. The patrol says a 32-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com