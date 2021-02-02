MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding bus overturned on a highway in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 14 passengers and injuring 11, police said. Women and children were among the dead and injured.

The accident took place in the town of Uthal in the Sindh province, local police official Sharif Ahmed said. The accident apparently happened when the driver lost control of the bus on account of speeding, though authorities are still investigating, he said.

Rescuers said the bus, which was travelling from southwestern Baluchistan province to the southern port city of Karachi, was badly damaged. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and maintenance, as well as a blatant disregard of traffic laws.