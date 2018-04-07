CHICAGO (AP) — Drivers in a hurry in Chicago’s northwest suburbs might want to take the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

The Illinois Tollway has raised the speed limit for passenger cars on two stretches of the tollway — also known as Interstate 90 — between Des Plaines and Elgin from 55 mph to 70 mph.

Tollway spokesman Dan Rozek told the Chicago Tribun e in an email that raising the passenger car speed limit provides consistency with the 70 mph speed limit already in place on Interstate 90 west of Randall Road.

The speed limit for trucks that weigh more than four tons is 60 mph in the six-county Chicago metropolitan area.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com