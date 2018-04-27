CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say that speed is likely a factor in a motorcycle crash that left the rider dead on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon after state police were contacted about a motor vehicle operating erratically, weaving in and out of traffic. As a trooper prepared to follow the motorcycle, it accelerated. The trooper made the decision to forego any attempt to catch up for the safety of the rider and other drivers.

The investigation determined the motorcycle lost control while entering a rest area at a high rate of speed, striking a light pole.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 25-year-old Wilson Morales, of Lowell, Massachusetts.

The crash remains under investigation.