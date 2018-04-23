SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police say speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle accident over the weekend.
Police say they found the victim lying in the road when they responded to a report of a crash Saturday night in an industrial area near Greg Street and Marietta Way.
Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the victim who was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that night.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was speeding at the time of the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks police at 775-353-2432 or Secret witness at 775-322-4900.