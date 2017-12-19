ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The executive editor of the Spectrum newspaper in St. George is resigning to take a job in California.

The Spectrum reports that Steve Kiggins has been the top newsroom leader since May 2015. He also led the Desert Valley Times in Mesquite. It was his third stint at Spectrum after previously working as a sports editor and bureau chief.

Gannett, the newspaper’s parent company, says it will launch a national search to replace Kiggins, whose last day is Dec. 22.

Matthew Jacobson, a content strategist for the newspaper, will run the newsroom in the interim.

Kiggins says he’s moving to California to work for a multimedia group in Los Angeles County. The move was prompted largely by his 12-year-old daughter’s work in the children’s entertainment industry.

