ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The executive editor of the Spectrum newspaper in St. George is resigning to take a job in California.
The Spectrum reports that Steve Kiggins has been the top newsroom leader since May 2015. He also led the Desert Valley Times in Mesquite. It was his third stint at Spectrum after previously working as a sports editor and bureau chief.
Gannett, the newspaper’s parent company, says it will launch a national search to replace Kiggins, whose last day is Dec. 22.
Matthew Jacobson, a content strategist for the newspaper, will run the newsroom in the interim.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
Kiggins says he’s moving to California to work for a multimedia group in Los Angeles County. The move was prompted largely by his 12-year-old daughter’s work in the children’s entertainment industry.
___
Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com