RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are returning to the Capitol to debate whether to expand Medicaid.

A special session is set to start Wednesday focused on the state budget and the healthcare program for the poor. Lawmakers failed to pass a spending plan earlier this year during the regular legislative session because of disagreements over Medicaid expansion.

Several GOP lawmakers now support expanding the state’s healthcare program for the poor to about 400,000 adults after years of opposition. But most Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion and its chances of passage are unclear.

Passage of a state budget —either with Medicaid expansion or without — is expected to take weeks or longer. Lawmakers are set to return Wednesday to open up the special session but aren’t expected to do anything beyond procedural moves.