VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A special prosecutor will investigate allegations that a developer moved forward with a construction project at Indiana Dunes State Park without a permit.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Porter County prosecutor made the request because his senior staff members are acquaintances with developer Chuck Williams.
Williams was awarded a potentially lucrative privatization deal by the state to rehab and build out a historic pavilion at the park along Lake Michigan. But construction has stalled and the environmental group Dunes Action says a building on the pavilion grounds was partially demolished without a permit.
Williams didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
A judge named Senior Prosecutor David Thomas to the case. He’s a former Clay County prosecutor who was appointed state inspector general by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com