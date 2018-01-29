CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Special Olympics are drawing to a conclusion on the slopes of Sugarloaf Mountain.

More than 400 athletes representing 58 teams are at Sugarloaf for the 49th annual event. Events included Nordic skiing, alpine skiing, speed skating and snowshoeing.

Maine hosted the world’s first winter Special Olympics games in Gorham back in 1969.

The opening ceremony was held over the weekend, and the event was wrapping up with a closing ceremony and awarding of medals on Tuesday.