BANNER ELK, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have called in a special dive team to the North Carolina mountains to help look for an Ohio man believed to have drowned in the pool at the bottom of a waterfall.

Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye says divers from Charlotte are helping Wednesday to look for the man who disappeared Sunday under Elk River Falls in the Pisgah National Forest.

Frye says the man fell into deep water and currents strengthened by excessive rains pulled him away from several people who were trying to rescue him.

Frye told media outlets the 26-year-old man was visiting for a wedding. The sheriff didn’t release his name.

Frye says the water under the falls is 70 feet (21 meters) deep and the churning river may keep pulling his body back under.