The statement has become a focus of the inquiry by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

WASHINGTON — Aboard Air Force One on a flight home from Europe in July, President Donald Trump and his advisers raced to cobble together a news release after disclosures about a meeting at Trump Tower the previous summer between Russians and top Trump campaign officials. Rather than acknowledge the meeting’s intended purpose — to obtain political dirt about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government — the statement said it was about an obscure Russian adoption policy.

Prosecutors working for Mueller in recent months have questioned numerous White House officials about how the release came together — and about how directly Trump oversaw the process. Mueller’s team recently notified Trump’s lawyers that the Air Force One statement is one of about a dozen subjects prosecutors want to discuss in a face-to-face interview of Trump that is being negotiated.

Mark Corallo, who served as a spokesman for Trump’s legal team before resigning in July, has agreed to a request to be interviewed, according to three people who knew about the request. He is planning to tell Mueller about a previously undisclosed conference call with Trump and Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, according to the three people. Corallo planned to tell investigators that Hicks said during the call that emails written by Donald Trump Jr. before the Trump Tower meeting — in which the younger Trump said he was eager to receive political dirt about Clinton from the Russians — “will never get out.” That left Corallo with concerns that Hicks could be contemplating obstructing justice, the people said.

A lawyer for Hicks Wednesday denied Corallo’s allegations. “She never said that. And the idea that Hope Hicks ever suggested that emails or other documents would be concealed or destroyed is completely false,” said Robert P. Trout.

Early July 7, reporters from The New York Times contacted White House officials and lawyers with questions about the Trump Tower meeting a year earlier. The reporters said they were preparing a story revealing that the meeting had taken place, and asked for more information about its purpose.

The president and senior White House officials, who were in Germany for the G-20 summit, scheduled a conference call for the next morning, which never happened. Reporters then submitted 14 questions about the meeting to the White House and to the lawyers of the Trump campaign aides who attended the meeting. Among the questions: What was discussed, and what did the attendees think was going to be discussed?

The president’s aides began writing a response aboard the plane. Trump huddled with Hicks in the front cabin. According to people familiar with the episode, Hicks was sending frequent texts to Donald Trump Jr., who was in New York. Alan Garten, a lawyer for the younger Trump who was also in New York, was also messaging with White House advisers on the plane. The president supervised the writing of the statement, according to three people familiar with the episode, with input from other White House aides. The senior Trump was insistent about including language that the meeting was about Russian adoptions, according to two people with knowledge of the discussion.

The Times later received a separate statement, from Jamie S. Gorelick, a lawyer at the time for Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser. The statement said Kushner had “briefly attended [the meeting] at the request of his brother-in-law Donald Trump Jr.”

Nearly four hours later, the statement that had been written aboard Air Force One was sent to The Times. The statement was in Donald Trump Jr.’s name and was issued by Garten. “It was a short introductory meeting,” it read in part. “We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago … but it was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow up.”

Shortly after The Times published its story July 8, the news site Circa published a different version, saying the June 2016 meeting had been set up “to discuss a Russian policy.” Corallo said in that story that the Russians had “misrepresented who they were and who they worked for.” He, along with the rest of the president’s legal team, was not consulted about Donald Trump Jr.’s statement.

Hicks called Corallo from Air Force One, according to three people who relayed his version of events to The Times.

Corallo said he told both Trump and Hicks that the statement drafted aboard Air Force One would backfire because documents would surface showing that the meeting had been set up for the Trump campaign to get political dirt about Clinton from the Russians. He said Hicks responded that the emails “will never get out” because only a few people had access to them.

Corallo left the job shortly after the phone call. Within weeks, Mueller sent out grand-jury subpoenas for documents and interviews about the June 2016 meeting.

In the days that followed the Air Force One statement, The Times revealed that the true purpose of the June 2016 meeting was to obtain damaging information about Clinton, which was being offered as “part of Russia and its government’s support” for Trump. The younger Trump ultimately released the emails after being told The Times was about to publish them.