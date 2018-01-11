SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A city in western South Dakota has sued the community’s volunteer firefighter association amid questions over whether taxpayer money has been misused.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the city of Spearfish filed the lawsuit Monday after learning that the Spearfish Volunteer Firefighters’ Association transferred $1 million to create an endowment fund. City officials question whether the transfer contains taxpayer funds.

Fourth Judicial Court Judge Eric Strawn issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday. The order limits how the association can spend money until a court decision is made.

The association says no taxpayer funds were included in the transfer. It says proceeds from the endowment fund would be used for fire protection and public safety services, training, victim assistance and scholarships.

