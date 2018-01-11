SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A city in western South Dakota has sued the community’s volunteer firefighter association amid questions over whether taxpayer money has been misused.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the city of Spearfish filed the lawsuit Monday after learning that the Spearfish Volunteer Firefighters’ Association transferred $1 million to create an endowment fund. City officials question whether the transfer contains taxpayer funds.
Fourth Judicial Court Judge Eric Strawn issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday. The order limits how the association can spend money until a court decision is made.
The association says no taxpayer funds were included in the transfer. It says proceeds from the endowment fund would be used for fire protection and public safety services, training, victim assistance and scholarships.
Most Read Stories
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- With Steve Sarkisian apparently out of the mix, who could replace Darrell Bevell as Seahawks offensive coordinator?
- Seahawks fire offensive-line coach Tom Cable
- Sources: Firings of Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable could just be the beginning of Seahawks' coaching changes
- 'Fast and furious' rain to hit Seattle area on Thursday — more than an inch, forecasters say
___
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com