RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A committee that will recommend whether Confederate monuments on North Carolina’s Capitol grounds should be moved is hearing from residents, the majority of whom say they want the monuments to stay where they are.

About 60 people spoke Wednesday at a committee meeting of the North Carolina Historical Commission, which is considering a request from Gov. Roy Cooper to move the monuments. Cooper has proposed that the monuments be moved to the Bentonville Battlefield, a Civil War site less than 50 miles from Raleigh.

One speaker said the monuments represent “sacred history” to most North Carolinians. Those who support moving the statues said they shouldn’t be on “common ground” such as the Capitol.

Before the meeting began, committee chair David Ruffin said more than 4,300 comments have been shared online.