DOVER, Del. (AP) — People who attend a Memorial Day service in Delaware will hear from an expert about how the U.S. government works to bring home the remains of Air Force personnel who died in Korea, the Cold War era and Vietnam.
Allen Cronin, chief for the Past Conflicts and Mortuary branches at Dover Air Force Base, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker during Monday’s service at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park in Dover. It’s Cronin’s job to make sure the service members receive a proper burial.
Cronin told The News Journal it’s a privilege to play a role in bringing home lost service members and reducing the number of those missing in action.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com