SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he will hire a human resources director and officer for equal employment opportunity and affirmative action to combat sexual harassment.
In a statement, it was announced Madigan and new chief of staff Jessica Basham will conduct a search. They say the employee will “promote a fair, equitable and unbiased work environment” for the speaker’s 200 employees.
The Chicago Democrat hired the 37-year-old Basham last week after Timothy Mapes resigned amid accusations of inappropriate remarks to women and a dismissive attitude toward complaints of sexual harassment.
Mapes resigned less than a week after Rep. Lou Lang of Skokie resigned as deputy majority leader after a complaint of sexual harassment and intimidation .
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- Check out my ride: Trump shows Kim Jong Un 'The Beast'
Basham is holding meetings with staff and lawmakers to update them on developments.