PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State lawmakers say they believe they have settled a high-profile case with nursing homes regarding their Medicaid funding.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello told WPRO-AM he expects the facilities will dismiss their case. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said the deal is tentative.

Fifty-nine nursing homes successfully sued the state, arguing their rates were calculated for several years using a method intended for one year only. The Superior Court agreed, handing them a judgment that could have cost the state $24 million.

Mattiello says the case was meritless, so the state budget unveiled Friday included an 8.5 percent cut for nursing homes. The facilities said Monday that cut would lead to closures and layoffs.

Mattiello says the lawsuit will now be dismissed and nursing homes will get a 2.5-percent increase.