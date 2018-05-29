PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he has a framework for a new Pawtucket PawSox stadium that will not risk any taxpayer money.

Mattiello said Tuesday after a caucus with his Democratic colleagues that the state’s contribution would come from tax revenue the park generates itself. He said Rhode Island taxpayers would not be responsible for any debt associated with the project.

The PawSox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The speaker says the state would create an account that would receive the money generated by sales, income and property taxes at the site. Mattiello estimates it would raise a couple million dollars a year.

The Senate in January approved a deal for the state to devote $23 million of the $83 million needed for the project.