RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island say a 4-foot long alligator has been seized from a home.

Newsday reports the Suffolk County SPCA seized the alligator from a Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN’-kuh-muh) home on Friday. According to the SPCA, the reptile was seized after Suffolk County police responded to the home for a separate matter. The state Department of Environmental Conservation was also involved in the seizure.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the owner of the home.

Suffolk County SPCA chief Roy Gross says the gator will be relocated to a Massachusetts sanctuary.

