SAO PAULO (AP) — The key economic adviser to Brazil’s leading presidential candidate cancelled two campaign events on Friday amid a disagreement with his boss.

Market-friendly Paulo Guedes, the main adviser of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, canceled events at the American Chamber of Commerce and broker XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Earlier in the campaign Bolsonaro said Guedes would be Brazil’s economy minister if he wins. He leads polls at almost 30 percent support for the Oct. 7 vote, but faces a dead heat against any other opponent in a likely runoff weeks later.

The move comes two days after Guedes defended reviving an unpopular tax on bank transfers. Bolsonaro quickly came out to say such a measure would not be adopted.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Guedes’ cancelations were a sign of a shakeup in the campaign. He did not answer an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed earlier this month while campaigning.

The candidate said on Twitter that his economy team “always ruled out any rise in taxes.”

“Free market and less taxes is my motto in the economy,” Bolsonaro wrote.

He also said he hopes to leave the hospital by the end of the month.

His son Flavio denied that Bolsonaro would adopt income tax measures reportedly suggested by Guedes.

On Wednesday, Brazilian media said Guedes told a group of investors that he planned to reduce income taxes on the wealthy to 20 percent from the current 27.5 percent.

According to the reports, Guedes also said he would have Brazilians making less than $500 a month start paying 20 percent of income tax.