SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in a black Lincoln Towne Car following a verbal confrontation in a north-side neighborhood just east of Reno.

Police identified the victim of Monday night’s shooting as 31-year-old Michael Frost of Sparks.

Frost was taken to a Reno hospital after police say the car he was in drove to a nearby Wells Fargo bank where someone called 911 at about 11:40 p.m. Police say he died Wednesday so they’re now treating the case as a homicide.

Detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Kareem Thomas Jr. of Reno, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound black man with a tattoo above his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.