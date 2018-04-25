MADRID (AP) — A top politician for Spain’s ruling party has resigned as the head of the Madrid region, opening a new crisis for the conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Regional president Cristina Cifuentes announced her resignation hours after she was seen in a video allegedly shoplifting cosmetics in a supermarket seven years ago.
It follows a monthlong controversy over a master’s degree in regional law granted to Cifuentes by a public university, which faked signatures of professors and administrators after she apparently failed to attend most classes.
The political opposition had scheduled an early May vote of no confidence in the regional assembly. Cifuentes’ resignation opens the door for a “clean” PP candidate to replace her.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Funeral held for pro wrestling great Bruno Sammartino