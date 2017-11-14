MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says next year’s economic growth could be adjusted strongly upward if normality returns to Catalonia following regional elections next month.
GDP growth expectations for 2018 had been increasing, but the government lowered the estimate from 2.6 percent to 2.3 percent, citing instability in the prosperous northeast, where a clash with regional separatist authorities has scared both companies and tourists.
In an interview with COPE radio Tuesday, Mariano Rajoy said the figure could rise to “2.8 or 3 percent” if stability returns.
Rajoy also said that he has no evidence that the Russian government is behind online interference in Catalan politics, but that 55 percent of accounts spreading fake news have been identified as coming from Russian territory and 30 percent from Venezuela.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Reports: Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
“What’s evident is that there are people interested in things not going well in Europe,” Rajoy said.