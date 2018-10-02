MADRID (AP) — A Spanish nonprofit group says 32 adult migrants and two children are feared dead in waters off the Moroccan coast after waiting to be rescued from a semi-sunken boat for more than 36 hours.

Walking Borders founder Helena Maleno said 26 survivors were taken ashore to the Moroccan town of Nador on Monday afternoon.

Maleno says they told her that 34 people had died or disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Morocco-based Spanish activist says the migrants first contacted her early Sunday and that she alerted Spanish authorities with the boat’s approximate location.

Spain’s Maritime Safety and Rescue Agency says the information was conveyed to Moroccan authorities since the location Maleno provided was within the African country’s jurisdiction.

Moroccan authorities weren’t immediately available for comment.