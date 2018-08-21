MADRID (AP) — A senior Spanish official says the government expects to approve this week legal amendments that will ensure the remains of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco can be exhumed in the near future.
Spain’s new center-left government has made removing Franco from the Valley of the Fallen, a mausoleum 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of Madrid, one of its headline policies.
An exhumation is likely to grab broad national and international attention while cementing the government’s reformist credentials.
Culture Minister Jose Guirao said Tuesday the amendments are likely to be approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort
The amendments aim to block an expected legal challenge to an exhumation from Franco’s descendants and supporters.
The government believes it has enough cross-party support to get the amendments approved in parliament next month.