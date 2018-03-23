Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Spain’s Supreme Court says international arrest warrants have been issued for 6 fugitive Catalan politicians Originally published March 23, 2018 at 12:08 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court says international arrest warrants have been issued for 6 fugitive Catalan politicians. The Associated Press Next Story5 killed in East Texas multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 Previous StoryPolice shoot, kill bank robbery suspect after standoff