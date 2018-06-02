Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as the country’s new prime minister Originally published June 2, 2018 at 2:05 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as the country’s new prime minister. The Associated Press Next StorySocialist Pedro Sanchez sworn in as Spain’s prime minister Previous StoryVisa says disruption caused by hardware problem, not attack