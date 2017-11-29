MADRID (AP) — Spanish rail officials say several people were injured when a train carriage derailed between the southern cities of Malaga and Seville.

A spokesman for Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company said initial investigations indicated the coach derailed Wednesday after heavy overnight rains in the area.

He said several people were injured but he did not have further details.

Private news agency Europa Press quoted regional medical services as saying 21 people were hurt, one seriously.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with company regulations.