MADRID (AP) — Spanish rail officials say several people were injured when a train carriage derailed between the southern cities of Malaga and Seville.
A spokesman for Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company said initial investigations indicated the coach derailed Wednesday after heavy overnight rains in the area.
He said several people were injured but he did not have further details.
Private news agency Europa Press quoted regional medical services as saying 21 people were hurt, one seriously.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
- Woman with a false tale about Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting
The official spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with company regulations.