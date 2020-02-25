Spanish authorities isolated about 1,000 guests and workers at a seaside hotel on the Canary island of Tenerife after an Italian tourist there initially tested positive for the coronavirus.

Employees and lodgers won’t be allowed to enter or leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace until there is definitive confirmation on whether the tourist staying at the hotel is infected, an official from the Canary Islands government confirmed by phone. The people are held in preventive isolation, not under a formal quarantine, the person said.

People at the hotel are being tested for symptoms of the virus, according to a statement by the islands’ healthcare department that said further action will be decided later on Tuesday. That’s when the results are due of a final test that will confirm or dismiss whether the patient is infected.

The Italian is now held in isolation at the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Senora de La Candelaria in Tenerife, and two more people are in observation, according to the healthcare department. Spain so far has reported only two confirmed cases of coronavirus. Each of them recovered from the illness. The tourist is a doctor from Lombardy, a region of northern Italy that is a focus of an outbreak of the virus, Efe news service reported.

Coronavirus infections worldwide have jumped to almost 80,000, with more than 2,600 deaths, mainly in China. In Italy, which is hit with Europe’s largest outbreak of the virus, seven people have died, at least 283 have been infected and thousands remain in lockdown.

Authorities in Tenerife activated the coronavirus protocol on Feb. 24 when a local hospital confirmed the Italian citizen tested positive in an initial exam. Hotel owner H10 said in a statement it’s collaborating closely with health authorities and has implemented all recommended measures to ensure the safety of clients and employees.