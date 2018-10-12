MADRID (AP) — A royal parade and military fanfare are taking place in Madrid on Spain’s National Day, an annual public holiday that provides a cue for nationwide displays of pomp and patriotism.
King Felipe VI, wearing military uniform, and Queen Letizia were driven Friday in a Rolls Royce down one of the capital’s main avenues, flanked by cavalry. People waving yellow-and-red Spanish flags lined the street.
Rain though halted a Spanish Air Force flyover.
Catalan leaders, who are demanding independence for the wealthy northeastern region stayed away from ceremonies in Barcelona — as usual.
They have also snubbed King Felipe, who has spoken out against Catalonian independence. Catalonia’s mostly pro-independence parliament passed a motion Thursday calling for the abolition of the monarchy.
Several thousand people joined a unionist parade in downtown Barcelona.