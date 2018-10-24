MADRID (AP) — A Spanish official says police have arrested at least 15 people in an anti-drug operation that saw authorities seize more than five tons of cocaine concealed in a banana shipment.

Civil Guard and National Police agents are taking part in Wednesday’s crackdown in the southern Spanish city of Malaga, an official told The Associated Press. The official requested anonymity because the operation is still ongoing.

Dozens of police cars were seen at an industrial park in Malaga where the drug bust took place, witnesses told local newspaper Diario Sur.

A 9-ton Colombian cocaine stash concealed among bananas was found in April in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras, marking a European record for drugs found inside a shipping container.