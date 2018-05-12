MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say three people died when a small airplane that was flying from Portugal crashed in northeastern Spain.
The regional government for Catalonia said Saturday that the plane had left from the Portuguese airport of Tires/Cascais.
Authorities say they haven’t yet identified the three occupants or determined their nationalities.
A team of investigators are working to discover the cause of the accident.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
The plane wreck caused a small brush fire that had to be extinguished by firefighters.