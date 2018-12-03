MADRID (AP) — Two imprisoned members of the Catalonia region’s previous government have joined two secessionist colleagues in a hunger strike to protest what they say is unfair treatment by Spanish courts.

Former Catalan infrastructure minister Josep Rull and Joaquim Forn, the ex-interior minister, said in a statement Monday that Spain’s Constitutional Court has blocked their appeals of being held in pre-trial custody for more than year.

They say that has prevented them taking their case to the European Court of Human Rights, which can only happen when all Spanish appeals are exhausted.

Regional politicians Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Turull started their hunger strike Saturday.

Five other separatist leaders face trial on sedition and other charges for their roles in an illegal secession attempt by Catalonia’s leaders last year.