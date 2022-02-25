SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 booster containing 50 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:12 a.m. Friday, base officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The Starlink internet satellites will join an existing constellation of Starlink satellites positioned at low Earth orbit in an effort to improve SpaceX’s network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to the company.

The rocket will go up from Launch Complex-4 located on south base, base officials said, where the weather forecast currently calls for mostly sunny skies with a north-northwest wind speed of up to 16 mph.

The reusable first-stage booster was designed to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth’s atmosphere and touch down on the “Of Course I Still Love You,” an autonomous spaceport droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX has announced a backup launch opportunity for 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 15 minutes before liftoff at www.spacex.com.