BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Building contractors in the Boise region say workplace thefts are on the rise, with plumbing fixtures, wood boards and even landscaping plants stolen from building sites in southwestern Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reports Tradewinds General Contracting has had more than $20,000 in losses at just one job site in a two-month time span.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has received 16 reports of construction site burglaries in the city of Eagle alone between Jan. 1 and Aug. 10. That compares to just three burglaries during the same period last year.
Police are warning builders to lock up as much of their equipment and supplies as possible.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com